How you can save 3 lives with 1 easy donation

HOUSTON - Did you know that one donation of blood could save as many as three lives?

From healthcare facilities, to hospitals and more, there's always a need for blood donations, and that's why Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center needs your help.

Donations are needed year-round, but especially in summer when donations are typically low. Summer months are an especially slow time for blood donations due to school being out and families being on vacations. It's important to remember to take the time to donate regularly, host a blood drive and volunteer.

During the month of August, anyone who has a successful blood donation will receive a Blue Bell voucher for a free pint of ice cream.

For more information on how you can 'Commit for Life,' call 713-790-1200, or click here.

