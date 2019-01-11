How to eat healthier in 2019: Nutrition tips

HOUSTON - If you want to be healthier, a solid exercise regimen can't be the only part of your plan. What you eat is important, too. That’s why Jenny Ingram, personal training manager and registered dietitian from Life Time Weightloss, stopped by our studio with nutrition and portion control tips to keep in mind for a healthy 2019.

“Hydration is key. A lot of time we think we are hungry. But we are thirsty. A good rule of thumb is this: Drink approximately half of your body weight in ounces of water daily,” said Ingram.

She also recommends consuming lean proteins and fresh produce at every meal for easier calorie control.

“We want to focus on the food that makes us feel full-- lean proteins. So things like lean chicken, fish and turkey, and then lots of fresh produce. My rule of thumb is two veggies for every fruit. And about two thumbs of healthy fat---things like avocado, olive oil, nuts and seeds or even salmon, are good additions then," said Ingram.

