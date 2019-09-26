How to balance your hormones to lose weight at Houston's True Essence Spa

HOUSTON - If you are struggling to lose weight, you are not alone. But when diet and exercise stop working, it may be time to try a different approach and turn to Tru Essence Spa for help.

Tru Essence Spa is a cosmetic and medical spa in downtown Houston that offers customized weight-loss solutions handled by medical professionals Dr. Shalondria Simpson, PharmD, and her sister, Dr. Lashondria Simpson-Camp, a board-certified general surgeon who is also a certified breast surgical oncologist.

One of the treatments is bioidentical hormones to help patients lose weight, especially if they are going through menopause.

"These are natural hormones found in nature, and they come in a pellet form. The pellets will be inserted under the skin, and they will slowly release the hormone over the course of three to four months for women and for men, six to eight months. So the benefits are that you don't have to mess up with a cream every day or take a tablet every day, so it's very convenient," said Simpson-Camp, who mentioned the importance of maintaining a proper balance of hormones in order to look and feel your very best.

With the help of lab tests, Simpson-Camp can assess what each patient is lacking. And even though menopause can lower the levels of some key hormones in a woman's body, hormonal imbalance is not exclusive to women's aging process.

"I look at the testosterone labels and the estrogen labels and I determine based on their laboratory values and their symptoms, as to what dose they need. Testosterone is a hormone in women that tends to decrease at an early age and therefore women who are not in menopause yet, they can still have hormonal treatments with testosterone," said Simpson-Camp.

Other treatments they offer are B12 lipoden injections, medical supervised weight loss and HCG injections.

"A lot of women are familiar with the HCG diet. It's a hormone injected in the abdomen once a day. But it helps slowly increase your testosterone/progesterone levels slightly, enough to help you lose weight by increasing metabolism, and it also helps you burn more fat while you're on a low-calorie diet," said Simpson-Camp, who mentioned the results people see on this type of medical weight loss plan.

"If you have 20 to 30 pounds to lose, even 50 pounds, this is a great diet for you, even if you want to just lose that last 5 pounds, we can get you there by starting you on the HCG diet," said Simpson-Camp.

" I encourage every woman who is feeling down or depressed or feeling a little bit of anxiety or are going through menopause to come in and have a free consultation. I will look at your labs and your symptoms and devise a plan that's best for you."

Tru Essence Spa has a special offer now through Oct. 31. It Is offering 25% off the natural hormone therapy, the HCG weight loss program and CoolSculpting packages and treatments.

For Lipo B12 shots, buy four and get one free. And new clients get 15% off services and 10% off products.

To treat yourself to the special offer or to schedule a free consultation, you can call 713-485-5200 or visit truessencespa.com.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.