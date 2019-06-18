Houston veterinarian shares pros and cons of CBD for pets

HOUSTON - “CBD is a promising new therapy for many conditions from anxiety, pain, illness, even seizures and cancer. But it’s under development and as we know, a quick cure could turn to have long term negative consequences,” said Dr Jennifer Hennessey, veterinarian with Animal ER of NW Houston, who suggests pet parents to talk to a veterinarian about questions and before using any CBD products on pets.

For animal guardians who want to know if CBD can be of use on their furry friends, Dr Hennessey listed the following pros and cons to help them decide.

PROS

It is believed to have healing benefits for pain relief

Calms anxiety when pets are nervous or over-excited

Helps for appetite stimulation for un-motivated eaters who need to gain weight after an illness or surgery

It may not be a good if the pet is already on a medication

CONS

Proper research still needs to be completed

No FDA regulations.

Products on shelves have not been found “officially” safe

Excess THC can be toxic to pets

Veterinarians cannot “prescribe” CBD to patients

Products are not labeled well enough for pets

To see Dr Hennessey complete interview, watch the video above.

