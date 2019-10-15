Houston's Tru Essence Spa helps you cope with side effects of cancer treatments

HOUSTON - Breast cancer treatments can take a toll on a woman's body, including hair loss, skin changes and even sexual dysfunction.

But you don't have to suffer in silence. It's possible to regain your overall health and wellness after chemotherapy or radiation.

Gloria Adams, a cancer survivor who found help at Tru Essence Spa, shared her story with Houston Life.

Adams was treated for vaginal dryness with a non-invasive procedure called FemiLift, but the cosmetic and medical spa offers more ways to cope with cancer-related side effects.

"We have treatments to restore their hair without surgery, also dry skin, hypopigmentation, hyperpigmentation. We have IV hydration that can help with the dry skin, and we also have facials that can restore that skin," said Lashondria Simpson-Camp, owner and medical director of Tru Essence Spa.

