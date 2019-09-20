Houston registered dietitian shares the importance of eating as a family

HOUSTON - September is National Family Meals Month, it's a time to step back and reflect on the benefits that come along with having meals together.

Registered Dietitian, Mary Ellen Phipps with Milk and Honey Nutrition, explains.

There's all these benefits we know, socially, emotionally and physically that come with eating family meals together. Everything from kids who have more family meals have better grades, we have less drug abuse, they start to use alcohol at a later age, better self-esteem, it's linked to positive social behaviors like respect, and sharing and empathy... all these benefits that come with just sitting down together as a family" said Phipps.

Check out these 3 ways to get dinner on the table in under 20 minutes with zero prep time.

1. DON'T WRITE OFF FAMILY MEALS.

There are many healthier options these days at the grocery store that offer: quality carbohydrates, protein, low sodium content, and less sugar. Mary Ellen shares how you can bulk/amp up a frozen meal by adding easy protein and veggie options.

2. A WELL ROUNDED MEAL: SANDWICHES

Who says a well rounded meal can't involve a sandwich? Sandwiches, if done right, offer complex carbs, healthy fats, and protein. Click here, for this Avocado Lime BLT Sandwich recipe.

3. FAMILY PIZZA NIGHT

Many families these days are forced to consider food intolerances, allergies, and other dietary restrictions. In Mary Ellen's own family, they have to think about gluten free (her husband has celiac) and she has type 1 diabetes. Pizza is one of those foods everyone loves, gets the kids in the kitchen to help out, and can accommodate almost any dietary need.

• Buy a pre-made crust or mix

• Have toppings like cheese, sauce, veggies, meats, etc. on hand

