Houston-area hospital fights back against Parkinson's Disease

HOUSTON - With advanced treatments and therapies, Houston Physicians’ Hospital is committed to helping patients with Parkinson's Disease manage their symptoms and enjoy a better quality of life.

There about 60,000 people in the United States diagnosed with Parkinson’s each year.

Houston Physicians’ Hospital is the only hospital in the Clear Lake Area to provide Deep Brain Stimulation therapy from Medtronic.

We do have a very good assortment of therapies that can really improve their ability to function and then improve their quality of life,” said Dr. Greg Bonnen, neurosurgeon with Houston Physicians’ Hospital.

Deep brain stimulation is a procedure that helps Parkinson’s patients manage tremors, stiffness and walking problems.

The device works like a pacemaker for the brain by sending high frequency stimulation to selected areas of the brain.

The device is also adjustable and something physicians can reverse or turn down.

It allows us to restore a little bit more balance to the motor system, so that some of the loss of movement and coordination that people experience can be offset with the stimulation,” explained Bonnon.

Houston Physicians’ Hospital also hosts a Rock Steady Boxing program.

This fitness program is designed specifically for Parkinson’s patients, or fighters as they call them, since they are fighting back against the disease.

Exercise is the only known factor to slow the progression of Parkinson’s,” said Christine Ross, neurological PT Coordinator with Houston Physicians’ Hospital.

This program allows therapists to meet the needs of patients, whether they require more physical therapy or speech therapy.

