Group therapy helps patients recover after hip or knee replacement surgery

HOUSTON - Patients suffering from knee or hip pain can find relief by visiting The Joint Solutions Center at Houston Physicians’ Hospital.

The Joint Solutions Center provides compassionate care with a patient-centered focus for patients undergoing hip or knee replacement surgery.

Candidates for these surgeries have often dealt with other treatments in the past, like medications or injections, but their pain has not subsided.

The team at Houston Physicians’ Hospital sets their program apart from others by offering pre-op classes to help prepare patients before, during and after surgery and by assigning patients a dedicated patient navigator to help answer any questions that arise.

They also have a unique approach to recovery.

Patients are invited to participate in group activities and exercise together.

These patients come together in what has been historically an individual process and now they’re part of a community, and they lift each other up, they support each other, they compete with each other,” said Dr. David Vanderweide, orthopedic surgeon and chief of staff at Houston Physicians’ Hospital.

Not all patients will need surgery, and they offer 15 outpatient physical therapy clinics.

Houston Physicians’ Hospital is an award-winning, physician-owned hospital specializing in surgical services, including joint, spine, sports medicine and robotic surgery.

Their vision is to be the healthcare provider where physicians choose to practice, patients want to receive care, and employees prefer to work.

We even invite our patients back after they have surgery to have lunch with us. We tell them lunch is free, as long as they provide feedback, and they tell us ways that we can make the program better, and a lot of the things that we’ve done have been based on our patient’s feedback,” said Heather Womack, CEO of Houston Physicians’ Hospital.

To find a physician or to learn more, visit www.houstonphysicianshospital.com or call 281-557-5620.

