Give the gift of life this holiday season

HOUSTON - One donation of blood can help save three lives this holiday season.

Joshua Buckley with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center discusses the importance of those donations and how you can get involved.

"Donate as often as you can, you know, because that need is constant," Buckley said.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is the primary supplier of blood components to more than 170 hospitals and health care facilities in a 26-county Texas Gulf Coast region.

They need 800 donations every day to meet the needs of the area.

