Foods that feed your brain?!

HOUSTON - When it comes to your brain health, there are certain foods you can incorporate into your diet to help repair cells and reduce inflammation.

"Anything you're eating systematically can go through the whole body and wreak havoc [...]," said certified nutritionist, Krystal Hammett. If you want to protect yourself, she recommends eating an anti-inflammatory diet.

Foods you should avoid:

Partially hydrogenated oils

Refined sugar & processed foods

Gluten

Go easy on dairy

Foods to add to your diet:

Cold water fish

Coconut

Chia seeds

