HOUSTON - Emmy is beating the odds, one day at a time.

The brave five-year-old recently participated in a bell-ringing ceremony at Texas Children's Cancer Center to celebrate her end of treatment.

She has been fighting a diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Emmy and her oncologist, Dr. ZoAnn Dreyer, were featured on Houston Life last year.

