HOUSTONS - With our ever-changing Houston weather, sinus infections are on the rise. But if you suffer from chronic sinus infections, there’s help right here in our backyard.

Dr. Michael Kaplan, of Kaplan Sinus Relief, shares details on an advanced treatment option, and one of his patients, Debra Johnson, explains how this treatment changed her life.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.