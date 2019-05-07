"Commit for Life" with the help of the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center

HOUSTON - Did you know that one donation of blood can save as many as three lives? That's why Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center needs your help!
A lot of people are going on vacation, they're out of school, they're not really thinking about the importance of donating blood. But, our need is constant. We need 800 donations a day in order to make sure we have enough blood for the 170 health care facilities we provide for," said Joshua Buckley with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.
For more information click here or give them a call at 713-790-1200.
