Charmin creates "Forever Roll" for those who have to go... a lot

HOUSTON - The toilet talk continues on Houston Life!

Derrick & Courtney unboxed the Charmin "Forever Roll" today.

The robust roll comes in two sizes, and can allegedly last up to one month without a change.

The multi-user size has 1,700 2-ply sheets per roll and weighs 2 lbs.

You can also opt for the slightly smaller single user size with 850 2-ply sheets per roll and weighs 1.25 lbs.

They'll even send you a free holder when you buy 3 rolls!

Visit Charmin's website for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.