Carmen's journey to lose weight

HOUSTON - Struggling to lose weight and tired of diets that don't work?

Carmen Morris felt the same way, until she visited Innovative Lasers of Houston.

She was able to get a customized program that benefited her own weight loss goals.

So far, she has lost 25 pounds and over 16 inches in her waistline.

The secret to her success is the Zerona Laser.

The FDA-approved laser treatment penetrates fat cells beneath the skin's surface by creating tiny, microscopic tears in them, allowing the fat to be secreted naturally.

"The guarantee is three to eleven inches in just two weeks," explains Laura Alexis with Innovative Lasers of Houston.

Innovative Lasers of Houston is offering a special for Houston Life viewers, call 281-888-3094 to receive six sessions for $1,200.

Plus, an additional week of sessions free if you mention you saw them on "Houston Life."

This offer is valid for the first 100 callers.

Schedule a free consultation online at www.innovativelasersofhouston.com.

This article is sponsored by Innovative Lasers of Houston.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.