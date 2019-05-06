Brighten your beauty routine with vitamin C

HOUSTON - We all know that vitamin C is good for fighting off colds, but did you know that it can also help you love the skin you're in?

Dr. Ingraham recommends both using topical products that contain vitamin C, and eating foods that contain high levels, such as:

Citrus fruits

Strawberries

Broccoli

Kiwi

Tomatoes

Potatoes

Dr. Ingraham also suggests squeezing lemon into your green tea to help you absorb the polyphenols.

