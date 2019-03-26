Bottoms up! 3 reasons to try celery juice

HOUSTON - We've all heard the term "eat your greens," but the latest health craze is all about drinking them. Celery juice to be exact.

So, we wanted to know if it lives up to all the hype!

Nutritionist and Founder of Alternative Wellness Solutions, LLC., Krystal Hammett shared 3 reasons why you should consider drinking celery juice.

It's affordable

Detoxifies the liver

Clears skin issues

However, according to Hammett, in order to get the full benefits, you need to buy organic.

For additional resources on how this health movement was started, check out the Medical Medium's website.

