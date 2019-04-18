Avoid costly trips to the vet

HOUSTON - Dr. Jennifer Hennessey - with Animal ER of Northwest Houston - stopped by the Houston Life studio and gave us her top list of possible dangers, for your puppy, to help you prevent any serious issues.

"This is, actually, one of the peak times of year - especially here in Houston - for risks to safety and health of our pets," said Dr. Hennessey. "So... seeking emergency care, at least a consult with your veterinarian, for minor ant bites is important."

For all of Dr. Jennifer Hennessey's tips on keeping your family's furry friend safe this spring, watch the full video above.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.