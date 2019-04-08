A candid talk with KPRC 2's Britta Merwin about the autism spectrum

HOUSTON - In honor of World Autism Awareness Month, KPRC 2 meteorologist - Britta Merwin sat down with Derrick and Courtney to share her family’s personal experience with autism spectrum disorder.

Watch the full video to learn more about living with autism and what you can do to help make the world a more comfortable place for those on the autism spectrum.

Or, click here to watch as Britta sits and talks with other moms who are also raising children on the spectrum.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.