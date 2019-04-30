A pain-free weight-loss solution

HOUSTON - Between work... being a parent and everything in between, it can be challenging to find time to eat right and exercise. That's why Innovative Lasers of Houston promises to do the hard work for you. Patient Jack Bailey has lost 15 pounds and has gone down 2 shirt and pants sizes. He shares his weight loss journey.
I was frustrated, because I was carrying a maximum weight of about 265 pounds... I had seen Laura's presentation on your show, so I was skeptical to say the least but knowledgeable enough of some of the laser treatments I had been through previously that weren't weight related, that I wanted to explore it. And it worked out tremendously well, it has done a great job for me," said Bailey.
Innovative Lasers of Houston is offering a special for Houston Life viewers, call 281-888-3094 to receive six sessions for $1,200.
Plus, an additional three sessions free if you mention you saw them on "Houston Life."
This offer is valid for the first 100 callers.
Schedule a free consultation online at www.innovativelasersofhouston.com.
Sponsored by Innovative Lasers of Houston
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.