5 sleep trends to get the best night's rest

HOUSTON - Are you having trouble getting a good night of sleep?

Even worse, are you literally too tired to find a solution?

Texas Mattress Makers Presidnet Youval Meicler stopped by Houston Life to share 5 sleep trends he saw at a recent sleep convention, and his thoughts about each one.

You can watch the full interview above, or find more information by visiting TexasMattressMakers.com.

This article is sponsored by Texas Mattress Makers.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.