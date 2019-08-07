5 procedures for great looking skin

HOUSTON - The latest advancements in skincare can reduce or eliminate the appearance of acne scars, sun spots and wrinkles on the face.

Even the best skincare routine can benefit from these treatments.

The team at the Institute of Anti-Aging Medicine and Skin Spa can help you get back a healthy, youthful glow, with the following procedures.

HydraFacial

This is a great monthly procedure for beautiful, healthy skin.

A patient getting a hydrafacial live on Houston Life.

“The HydraFacial is a great maintenance procedure, it deep cleans, it extracts, it exfoliates, hydrates. We infuse vitamins and Hyaluronic Acid in, it’s a fabulous treatment,” explained Dana LeConey with The Institute of Anti-Aging Medicine and Skin Spa.

This procedure takes about 25-30 minutes in the office and costs $95.

Micro-needling

Commonly called the Vampire Facial by Hollywood stars.

A patient getting a MicroPen procedure on Houston Life.

This procedure reduces the appearance of acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles and improves skin’s texture.

Aestheticians use a patient’s blood to extract PRP (platelet rich plasma) which contain growth factors and stem cells.

“These are microneedles that create microchannels into the skin, so it drives the product down deeper, and actually kind of stimulates the collagen production,” LeConey said.

For this, you typically need a series of three treatments to see results and the cost is somewhere between $425-$550.

Photofacial and YAG Lasers

The photofacial is a great treatment for patient experiencing dark or brown spots due to over-exposure to the sun.

A patient getting a photofacial.

The YAG laser can treat a wide range of skin types.

A patient getting treated with the YAG Laser.

It penetrates deep into the dermis and targets water and hemoglobin to treat redness, individual broken capillaries and stimulates collagen to help tighten the skin.

These procedures cost about $300 per area.

Botox and Fillers

Botox relaces muscles for a softer look and fillers add volume to help smooth wrinkles for a more natural youthful look.

Both are non-surgical solutions that can help refresh someone’s appearance.

Botox is generally used on the forehead, around frown lines and crow’s feet.

Fillers can restore loss of volume under eyes, in cheeks and around marionette lines.

“We just come back and kind of place little fillers in those areas to try to restore that soft, pretty, youthful look,” said Dr. Richard LeConey with The Institute of Anti-Aging.

