What to plant in your garden this spring

HOUSTON - No matter your experience level, with a little help, gardening is something everyone can be good at!

"Houston's pretty unique, we get to plant all year round. We have four seasons, they're just not like the rest of the world's four seasons. So we get two warm seasons, we get two times to try tomatoes, all like the quintessential vegetables of the garden," said Nicole Burke with Rooted Garden.

To download the Houston Kitchen Garden Calendar and for more information, click here.

