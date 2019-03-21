Top 5 farmers markets around town

HOUSTON - As a recipient of Chris Shepherd’s Underbelly Scholarship, chef Dominick Lee is one of the most respected young chefs in Houston.

He was first exposed to farm-to-table practices when he worked for chef Kiran Verma at Kiran’s, but he brought this emphasis in seasonal produce and supporting local purveyors to Poitin, where he now works as executive chef.

Lee brought to our studio a display of seasonal products for spring to share how the farm-to-table style can work for us at home.

“My philosophy is, imagine a farmer loved every one of this items and put so much time to do it properly, to bring you this product, and you take it and you give it the same amount of love, and that transcends onto the plate,” said Lee, who also recommended his favorite farmers markets around Houston.

• Urban Harvest Farmers Market St John’s School

• City Hall Farmers Market

• Canino’s Produce Co.

• Rice University Farmers Market

• East End Farmers Market

Lee will be one of six chefs who will create a gourmet seasonal dish for Urban Harvest’s Sunday Supper on April 7.

To see the complete interview, watch the video above.

