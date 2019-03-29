Three easy seafood recipes you can try at home

HOUSTON - Snapper Coconut Ceviche:
- 1 snapper filet (skin off & diced)
- 1 can coconut milk
- 1 tsp. rice vinegar
- 2 ea. Lime (zested & juiced)
- ½ Jicama (diced)
- ½ English Cucumber (diced)
- ½ Green Pear (diced)
- Cilantro Leaves
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. sugar
Preparation
- First clean Snapper filet by taking off the skin and any scales. Also to clean off the blood line on the filet. Dice snapper put in bowl, add salt, lime juice place and mix together. The salt and lime are curing the fish. Ready in 1 hour.
- Open can coconut milk put in a pot add sugar, lime zest, rice vinegar and cook till sugar is melted and cool it the refrigerator.
- Once coconut milk is cool add all rest of ingredients to the snapper. Mix all ingredients and taste. Place in nice bowl and pluck cilantro leaves for garnish. Serve with tortilla chips.
Baja fish tacos:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 3 Tbs. minced canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce
- 2 Tbs. fresh lime juice
- Kosher salt
- 4 cups thinly sliced green cabbage
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced white onion
- 4 radishes, cut into thin matchsticks
- 2 Tbs. chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 ½ cups Tempura flour
- 1 cup Mexican lager, such as Dos Equis
- 1 lb. snapper filets cut into 5×1-inch strips
- 7 cups vegetable oil (or as needed for frying)
- 12 6-inch corn tortillas
- Lime wedges, for serving
Preparation
- Whisk the mayonnaise, chipotle, lime juice, and 1/4 tsp. salt in a small bowl.
- Put the cabbage, onion, radishes, and cilantro in a medium bowl and stir in 1/4 cup of the sauce. Set the remaining sauce and the slaw aside.
- Stir together 4-1/2 oz. (1 cup) of the flour, the beer, and 1 tsp. salt in another medium bowl. Let stand 15 minutes.
- Toss the fish with 1/2 tsp. salt in a medium bowl. Put the remaining 2-1/4 oz. (1/2 cup) flour in a shallow bowl.
- Pour the oil into an 8-inch-wide, 4-quart pot to a depth of 2 inches. Clip a deep-fry thermometer to the pot, and heat over medium heat to 375°F.
- Meanwhile, heat a griddle or heavy-duty 12-inch skillet over medium heat until hot. Working in batches, heat the tortillas in a single layer, turning once, until soft with light brown spots. Stack in a cloth-lined basket or plate and wrap to keep warm.
- Working with a few pieces at a time, dredge the fish in the flour, shaking off the excess. Coat the fish in the batter and add to the oil. Fry, turning as necessary, until golden and just cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat with the remaining fish, adjusting the heat as necessary to maintain the oil temperature.
- Put a piece of fish in each tortilla, and top with some of the slaw and a drizzle of the sauce. Serve with the lime wedges.
Pan seared snapper with grilled pineapple chucky salsa:
- 6-8 oz. snapper
- Diced grilled pineapple
- Diced roasted red bell pepper
- Diced roasted green pepper
- Diced roasted jalapeno
- 2 oz. lime juice
- Chopped cilantro
- 1tsp cumin
- 2 oz butter
- S&P
Preparation
- Clean pineapple and cut into rings, season pineapple and place on grill with the all peppers to get the smoky flavor.
- Once the peppers are charred up wrap with plastic (helps to steam pepper to remove off skin) let steam in plastic for few minutes and remove the charred skin.
- Dice up pineapple and roasted pepper place in mixing bowl, add lime juice, chopped cilantro, cumin and S&P.
- Mix all ingredients place and placed in refrigerator.
Preparing the snapper:
- Season and cut little slits into snapper fillet and season with salt & pepper.
- Put on stick skillet of stove add oil.
- Once oil is hot place fillets skin down (the cut slit on the skin helps the filet from folding) searing for few minutes add chuck of butter and basing with spoon trying to get a crispy skin.
- Flip snapper over and do the same method again, basing with butter till done.
- Place snapper on a plate and put spoon full of the Pineapple sauce on top and garnish with cilantro and serve!
