Foodie Friday: Flamin' Hot Cheetos Cone

HOUSTON - This Foodie Friday we checked out The Dough Cone food truck. Known for their signature and homemade desserts, they are putting a twist on their classic snack.

Dressed in Flamin' Hot Cheetos and topped with melted cheese, this savory snack will have you drooling.

If you're not into savory snacks, don't worry they have a lot of other sweet treats on their menu.

We go out of our way that anybody that comes to our truck, leaves with a positive experience. - Avneesh Oberoi

For more info on The Dough Cone, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.