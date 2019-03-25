This Is It celebrates 60 years of service

HOUSTON - From working class professionals, to politicians and even celebrities, you never know who you may run into at This Is It's soul food restaurant.

In celebration of their 60 years of business, general manager - Thaddeus Wesley gives an exclusive look at how their famous oxtails are prepared and owner - Craig Joseph takes us on a trip down memory lane.

"To have the kind of faith, to step out and build a business on a third grade education [...] that speaks volumes," said Joseph.

