The Toasted Yolk Café to offer FREE pancakes for ASTRO-NOMICAL National Pancake Day deal

HOUSTON - The odds are stacked in our favor this National Pancake Day, thanks to a Houston favorite, The Toasted Yolk Café.
Any diner who wears Astros gear to their restaurant on Thursday, September 26, will receive a free pancake with purchase.
But the deal gets even sweeter!
Houstonians can visit their Instagram to enter for a chance to win free pancakes for an entire year.
That's right - free pancakes for an entire year!
The Toasted Yolk is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring their twist on traditional breakfast and lunch classics.
You can visit their website to find a location near you.
