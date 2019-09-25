The Toasted Yolk Café to offer FREE pancakes for ASTRO-NOMICAL National Pancake Day deal

HOUSTON - The odds are stacked in our favor this National Pancake Day, thanks to a Houston favorite, The Toasted Yolk Café.

Any diner who wears Astros gear to their restaurant on Thursday, September 26, will receive a free pancake with purchase.

But the deal gets even sweeter!

Houstonians can visit their Instagram to enter for a chance to win free pancakes for an entire year.

That's right - free pancakes for an entire year!

The Toasted Yolk is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring their twist on traditional breakfast and lunch classics.

You can visit their website to find a location near you.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.