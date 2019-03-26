The 2019 Dirty Dozen pesticide list of fruits and vegetables

Father and son spraying organic pesticides on tomato plants in a greenhouse.

HOUSTON - According to the Environmental Working Group, strawberries top the list of fresh fruits and vegetables - most likely to retain the contamination of pesticides - for the fourth year in a row!

Even the ever-so-popular, green-leafy choice of most health nuts, Kale has returned to the list after a nine year hiatus.

Here are the top twelve fruits and veggies that made this year's list:

Strawberries Spinach Kale Nectarines Apples Grapes Peaches Cherries Pears Tomatoes Celery Potatoes

To see a full list of the EWG's 2019 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce, click here.

