Texas-style brisket cooked 3 ways

HOUSTON - These days, party foods are just as important as the games themselves!

This season, cheer on your favorite Houston sports teams while indulging in delicious game day foods.

Head honcho of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Robbie Shoults shares pointers to try your hand at smoking brisket.

Check out 3 tasty recipes, below:

BBQ FLATBREAD

Ingredients:

6"x10" flatbread

Beef Brisket Chopped

Your favorite BBQ Sauce

Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Purple Onion Slivers

Heirloom Tomatoes

Sliced Jalapenos

Sliced Mushrooms

Ranch Dressing

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Add 1/4 cup of BarBQ sauce to flatbread and spread.

Sprinkle 1/2 cup Mozzarella Cheese on top of the flatbread.

Add 4 oz of your choice of meat.

Add desired vegetable toppings.

Place flatbread directly on the oven rack.

Heat on 425 degrees for approximately 5 minutes.

Drizzle Ranch dressing across flatbread when removed from oven.

Slice and Share!

SKILLET BRISKET NACHOS

Ingredients:

Waffle Fries

Beef Brisket Chopped

Cheese

Chopped green onion

Chipotle sour cream

Pico de gallo

Guacamole

Directions:

Spray bottom of skillet with Pam and add waffle fries to cover the bottom and bake according to manufacturer's directions.

Remove from oven and add cheese, brisket, and green onions. Place back in oven until cheese is melted remove and add your favorite cold topping from the ones mentioned.



BRISKET STUFFED HONEY MUFFINS

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup all purpose flour

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup full-fat sour cream

1 large egg plus 1 egg yolk, at room temperature

1/4 cup honey

5 and 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted until browned, cooled slightly

2 small jalapeno peppers, seeded and minced

chopped brisket

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line 12 regular muffin cups with non-stick liners; set aside. In a large bowl combine the cornmeal, flour, brown sugar, baking powder, and salt. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients. Add in the buttermilk, sour cream, egg, egg yolk, and honey. Use a fork to lightly mix these ingredients together, then use a rubber spatula to fold the wet ingredients into the dry ones, stirring just until incorporated (do not over mix). Fold in the browned butter and jalapenos and stir until just combined. Divide batter equally among prepared muffin cups. Add about 1 TBS chopped brisket to the top of batter then push the brisket in to the batter with a spoon and top with a slice of jalapeno. Bake for 15 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean. Place the pan on a cooling rack and cool for 10 minutes. Serve warm, with extra honey and butter.

