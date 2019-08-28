30 chefs will compete in Port Aransas to represent Texas on the World's Food championship

HOUSTON - The wide sandy beaches are popular with the tourists, but food is one of the reasons why so many visitors enjoy Port Aransas.

That’s why it’s no surprise that Port Aransas is the culinary gateway for Texas chefs to compete in the World Food Championships.

“Our food industry, our food reputation is second to none in Texas and growing around the country now because of the Texas Super Chef Throwdown Series, which we launched last year. And it’s taken off and it’s the only way that a chef in Texas can get on Team Texas to be on the World’s Food championship and competing with chefs all around the world,” said Jeffrey Hentz, president and CEO of Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce, who explained how the public can be part of this exciting event that’s become a food sport.

“Not only they can yell and scream, or learn about what the chefs are doing, but the best part about it is they can taste what the chefs are making for the judges as they compete. Everybody who participates in our Wednesday, Thursday and Friday culinary events that’s part of the Super Chef Series can taste...what the chefs prepare. And then on Saturday for the Super Throwdown event, the guests can also vote," Hentz sai.

The 2019 Texas Super Chef Throwdown Series is happening Sept.18-21 at Port Aransas. Tickets start at $20.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit texassuperchefs.com.

Matt Axtell, executive chef at Roosevelt’s, was the winner of the qualifier last year, and he also stopped by the Houston Life studio with a recipe for scallops.

“When you’re at the grocery, you want to make sure they’re dry-packed scallops, because if they’re wet packed, they’re going to be full of water and when you cook them, you’re just going to boil them, and they’re not good,” Axtell said.

To see Axtell's complete interview and tips, watch the video above.

Seared Scallops, Cilantro Tomatillo Rice, Jicama Slaw Orange Beurre Blanc

((Serves 4))

Ingredients:

Scallops:

• 16 u-10 dry pack scallops

• 2/3 bacon fat

• 1/3 extra-virgin coconut oil

• Olive oil

• Salt and pepper

Cilantro Tomatillo Rice:

• 1 cup Jasmine rice

• 6 tomatillos quartered

• 1 yellow onion small diced

• 2 garlic cloves chopped

• 2 cups chicken broth

• ¼ cup cilantro chopped

• ¼ cup butter cubed

Jicama Slaw:

• 1 jicama julienne

• 1 red onion julienne

• 1 red bell pepper julienne

• 6 key limes juiced

• 2 jalapenos julienne

Orange Beurre Blanc:

• 4 ounces fresh squeezed orange juice

• 2 ounces dry white wine

• 6 ounces cold cubed butter

Directions:

To cook the rice:

Sautee the tomatillo onion and garlic in a 2-quarter sauce pan with medium high heat. Once soft, puree the mixture in a blender.

Return the tomatillo liquid to the pan and add the chicken stock.

Once the liquid is simmering, add the rice, season with salt and pepper, reduce heat to a low simmer, then cover and cook for 18 minutes. Make sure not to boil.

Add the cilantro and butter. Stir, cover and cook for another two minutes

Fluff with a fork. It will be sticky, but you want to try to not have clumps.

Reserve for service.

Jicama slaw:

Mix all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and season with salt. You want to do this about 30 minutes ahead of service

Orange Beurre Blanc:

Reduce orange juice and wine in a sauce pan

When reduced to about an ounce and a half, lower heat as low as you can.

Stir in butter aggressively. When butter is almost all melted, remove from heat.

Scallops:

Put 1 ounce of extra virgin coconut oil and 1 ounce of blended olive oil in a saute pan with medium high heat.

Season scallops with salt and pepper. Gently moving the pan, place the scallops in pan.

After two minutes, turn. Remove after two minutes.

Recipe provided by Matt Axtell.

Sponsored by Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.