Sweet, savory and nutritious, mom-approved pumpkin recipes

Pumpkins can be used for much more than just the popular pumpkin spice latte.
Cookbook author, blogger and mom, Leigh Ann Chatagnier with My Diary of Us, shares 3 ways to make this fall fave the star of any dish.
Check out here insanely delicious recipes using this superfood that will feed the entire family.
APPETIZER: PUMPKIN CURRY HUMMUS
This is the perfect appetizer to serve guests and family while the main dish is being cooked. It's a super flavorful take on hummus, and the ultimate Halloween or Thanksgiving dip. Served with pitas, crackers, or vegetables of choice.
ENTREE: PUMPKIN AND SAUSAGE BAKED ZITI
Comforting, filling, delicious and nutritious. You can make it in advance until it's ready to go into the oven right before dinnertime. The recipe is made lighter with turkey sausage and is high in protein.
DESSERT: PUMPKIN BARS
After baking for 20-25 minutes, stick a toothpick in the center. If it comes out clean, you're done!
You don't want to overcook the bars, moistness is key!
For more information, or to connect with Leigh Ann, click here
