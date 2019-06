Summer quality wines you can find in Houston

HOUSTON - It's happy hour here at Houston Life! Summer is almost here and that means we're sharing a variety of wines to stock up on. Sommelier with Radio Milano, Joshua Theis breaks it all down.

ROSÉ - SPLURGE Domaine Delaporte, Rose of Pinot Noir, Sancerre, Loire Valley, France Found In Central Market $30



ROSÉ - STEAL Villa Wolf, Rose of Pinot Noir, Pfalz, Germany Found In Spec's, Whole Foods, Central Market $10 - $14



WHITE - SPLURGE Flowers -- Assyrtiko, Santorini, Greece Found In Total Wine $35 - $40



WHITE - STEAL Otella, Turbiana, Lombardy, Italy Found In Spec's, Whole Foods, Central Market $15



RED - SPLURGE Marques de Caceres Gran Reserva, Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain Found In Total Wine $45



RED - STEAL Colterenzio, Pinot Nero, Sudtirol-Alto Adige, Italy Found In Spec's, Whole Foods, Central Market $14



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.