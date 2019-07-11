Stay cool this summer with sangria

HOUSTON - There's nothing better than a cold glass of sangria on a hot summer day.

Sangria can be made in large and small batches to accommodate your needs, and Tanji Patton with Goodtaste TV shares three options to consider.

1. Streamside Sangria from Rainbow Lodge

Here's an option for anyone that wants to enjoy a nice glass of sangria, without spending time in the kitchen. Rainbow Lodge makes a Streamside Sangria that's made with an Italian wine.

2. Pina Colada Sangria

Ingredients:

1 cup coconut water

1/2 cup sugar

1 bottle Sauvignon Blanc

1 1/2 cups club soda

1 cup coconut rum

3 Tablespoons lime juice

1 1/2 cups pomegranate seeds

2 kiwis peeled and sliced

Pineapple slices

Directions:

Make a simple syrup by boiling coconut water and sugar. Add club soda, coconut rum and Sauvignon Blanc to a pitcher with ice. Then add your fruit (lime juice, pomegranate seeds, kiwis and pineapple). Combine all ingredients together. Pour into your favorite pitcher or glass, and enjoy!

3. Watermelon Sangria

Ingredients:

2 lbs watermelon, seeded and cubed

1 bottle dry white wine

6 ounces vodka

4 ounces Cointreau or other triple sec

4 ounces Citrus Syrup

Ice

Directions: Blend the watermelon, and strain. Add vodka, orange liqueur and white wine to your watermelon juice. Combine all ingredients together. Pour into your favorite pitcher or glass, and enjoy!

Pro tip: Save time by purchasing watermelon juice from the grocery store.

