HOUSTON - Beer lovers unite! With 600 types of beer, and more than 100 brewers all in one spot, there's an event happening next month that you won't want to miss.

"We're gonna have everything from ciders to stouts [and] everything in between. This year we're actually gonna add wine," said Ralph Brock.

The Wild West Brew Fest is happening April 26-27 at Katy Mills Mall.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.