Seafood pasta recipe that transcends generations

HOUSTON - Chef Chris Williams, from Lucille’s in the Museum District, is known for his modern take on Southern food.

But when it comes to cooking at home, he refers to some of his to his great-grandmother’s cookbook for classic recipes. That includes a seafood pasta that everyone can make at home.

Lucille Bishop Williams' recipes were published in 1941 and loved by celebrities like Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King Jr. Three generations later, they’re still relevant and delicious.

Chris Williams stopped by the Houston Life studio with the recipe and shared details on his involvement with the culinary fundraiser called the Food Apartheid Dinner Series happening at Lucille's Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Fruit of the Bayou seafood pasta

Serves 10-12

Ingredients

• 1 pound of crab meat

• 2 dozen oysters

• 1 pound of deveined crawfish

• 1 pound of deveined shrimp

• 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup

• 1 cup of diced celery

• 1 stick of butter

• 1 pound of cooked spaghetti

• 5 green onions

• 1 clove of garlic

• Chicken stock

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Chop green onions and garlic, then sauté in butter.

2. Add celery. Cool until the celery is translucent. Then add all the seafood except your oysters. Cool for 10 minutes.

3. Add o mixture the oysters and oyster water, cream of mushroom soup and seasoning. Cook for 10 additional minutes.

4. Boil 1 pound of spaghetti noodles in seasoned chicken stock (if available), then drain.

5. Transfer spaghetti to serving platter, then top with Fruit of the Bayou (seafood mixture).

Tip: It can be garnished with a quick chop of fresh herbs (like parsley).

Recipe provided by Chris Williams.

