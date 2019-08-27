Satisfy your sweet and savory cravings under one roof at this Houston hot spot

HOUSTON - My cupcake brings all the boys to yard! Patrice Farooq, owner of Cupcake Kitchen Houston, is definitely shaking things up in Houston’s Third Ward.

This local Houston bakery is blowing up on social media, and it's no wonder why.

The Houston native started selling baked goods out of her home. Now, she’s bringing mass attention to her neighborhood as the proud owner of one of Travel Noire’s 50 Best Black Owned Bakeries.

The Houston hot spot has even gained a celebrity fanbase. Patrice recently baked a cake for James Harden’s birthday, and Snoop Dogg stopped by for a custom cake of his own!

And Cupcake Kitchen serves more than just cupcakes. From oxtails to gumbo, you can get savory take-out dishes to satisfy your soul before your sweet tooth. Patrice is working on the sister-store, My Mama's Seafood & Soul Kitchen, that will open next door to Cupcake Kitchen in September 2019.

Follow Cupcake Kitchen Houston here.

