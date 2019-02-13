Rosé is all the rage, but how much do you know about bubbles?

HOUSTON - In recent years, Rosé has become extremely popular, but how much do you know about this Champagne? From taste to pronunciation and more, Courtney covers it all in Champagne school!

"Rosé Champagne is not sweet, it's actually the most pairable wine. So, if I were to go to dinner with ten of my friends, and we were all ordering different dishes, I would order Rosé Champagne because it's the best chance that it's gonna go with all of our dishes, from red meat to salads to seafoods," says Champagne Specialist, Janie Higgins.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.