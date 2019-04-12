RECIPES: The Mediterranean diet

HOUSTON - Want to transition to a plant-based diet, but not quite ready to make the switch?

The Mediterranean Diet just might be for you! From what it is to how it can work for your busy lifestyle, registered dietitian and owner of The Clever Kitchen, Pam Fullenweider helps us dive into the Mediterranean diet.

"It's primarily plant-based but not exclusively, because you can still have small amount of meats in your diet and we're going to take a look at that in a minute, but the core of your diet is fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, beans, so you're looking at how you can fill half of your plate with fruits and vegetables," said Fullenweider.

Check out her recipes below:

