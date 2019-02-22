RECIPES: Texas Star Margarita and Salsa Crudo

HOUSTON - National Margarita Day is upon us and chef Ford Fry is sharing a twist on the classic recipe to get your weekend started early!

Check out his recipes below:

Texas Star Margarita

1 1/2 oz. Gran Centenario Rosangel Tequila

1/2 oz, St. Germain

1 oz. Fresh Grapefruit Juice

1/2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

Method: Build in a mixing glass, shake briefly. Pour over fresh ice to serve.

Garnish: Lime wedge.

Salsa Crudo

12 - 15 Tomatillo (Fresh, de-husked and cut in 1/2)

4 - 5 Serrano Chiles (Stems removed)

1 Ripe Medium Avocado (Peeled and pit discarded)

2 Tbsp Yellow Onion (Rough chopped)

1 Bunch of Cilantro (Tops only, discard stems)

1 Clove Garlic (Fresh & Peeled)

Kosher Salt to Taste

Method: Place everything in a blender and blend until smooth. Season with Kosher Salt.

