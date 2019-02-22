RECIPES: Texas Star Margarita and Salsa Crudo

HOUSTON - National Margarita Day is upon us and chef Ford Fry is sharing a twist on the classic recipe to get your weekend started early!
Check out his recipes below:
Texas Star Margarita
- 1 1/2 oz. Gran Centenario Rosangel Tequila
- 1/2 oz, St. Germain
- 1 oz. Fresh Grapefruit Juice
- 1/2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup
- Method: Build in a mixing glass, shake briefly. Pour over fresh ice to serve.
- Garnish: Lime wedge.
Salsa Crudo
- 12 - 15 Tomatillo (Fresh, de-husked and cut in 1/2)
- 4 - 5 Serrano Chiles (Stems removed)
- 1 Ripe Medium Avocado (Peeled and pit discarded)
- 2 Tbsp Yellow Onion (Rough chopped)
- 1 Bunch of Cilantro (Tops only, discard stems)
- 1 Clove Garlic (Fresh & Peeled)
- Kosher Salt to Taste
- Method: Place everything in a blender and blend until smooth. Season with Kosher Salt.
