HL Food

RECIPES: Texas Star Margarita and Salsa Crudo

Celebrating National Margarita Day in Studio B

HOUSTON - National Margarita Day is upon us and chef Ford Fry is sharing a twist on the classic recipe to get your weekend started early!   

Check out his recipes below:

More Headlines

Texas Star Margarita

  • 1 1/2 oz. Gran Centenario Rosangel Tequila
  • 1/2 oz, St. Germain
  • 1 oz. Fresh Grapefruit Juice
  • 1/2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup
  • Method: Build in a mixing glass, shake briefly. Pour over fresh ice to serve.
  • Garnish: Lime wedge.

 

Salsa Crudo

  • 12 - 15 Tomatillo (Fresh, de-husked and cut in 1/2)
  • 4 - 5 Serrano Chiles (Stems removed)
  • 1 Ripe Medium Avocado (Peeled and pit discarded)
  • 2 Tbsp Yellow Onion (Rough chopped)
  • 1 Bunch of Cilantro (Tops only, discard stems)
  • 1 Clove Garlic (Fresh & Peeled)
  • Kosher Salt to Taste
  • Method: Place everything in a blender and blend until smooth. Season with Kosher Salt.

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.