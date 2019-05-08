RECIPES: Texas Benedict and fajita biscuit

HOUSTON - Eggs Benedicts is a classic brunch dish, and if you need some ideas to cook something for mom this weekend, Chef Josh Brunson, training director at Lupe Tortilla, stopped by our studio to share two egg recipes with a Tex-Mex twist, perfect to get creative in the kitchen.

“You want a small pan to keep the eggs encapsulated there,” said Brunson, who invited viewers to Lupe Tortilla, as they are now serving their popular queso in breakfast and brunch items. But you can also try them at home and get the family involve in the process.

Texas Benedict biscuit

Two fresh-made biscuits with a medium poached egg on each topped with house-made sausage gravy and garnish with a sprig of cilantro.

Fajita biscuit

Two fresh-made biscuits with diced grilled beef fajita, a medium poached egg on each, drizzled with chile con queso and garnish with a sprig of cilantro.



Chef’s tips:

• Always use high-quality, fresh ingredients

• Make sure to use a good quality Teflon pan when frying eggs to prevent them from sticking, and never use a metal utensil on these to prevent scratching and chipping the Teflon.

Recipe provided by chef Josh Brunson.

