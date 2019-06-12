RECIPES: Refreshing summer drinks

HOUSTON - Julio Arevalo, barista and co-owner of the popular food truck, Coffee Q, stopped by KPRC today to show us two refreshing drinks to enjoy during a hot summer day to change up the coffee routine.

Coffee Q is all around Houston serving these great drinks and so much more, but if you want to try them at home, see the recipes below.

Iced Black Mint tea Latte

• Black Mint Tea: Mix a blend of teas: 5 spoons of black tea to 2 scoops of mint tea. Use two of the tea bags.

• Boil water in a kettle. Once it is boiling, fill tea pitcher halfway and add 2 tea bags and water to the container.

• Steep for 4 minutes.

• Take the tea bags out and add cold water to the top.

• For a fun twist: add a little vanilla and cinnamon with a splash of unsweet almond milk.

Topo Lemonade

• Squeeze 10-15 fresh limes in a container and strain out the pulp.

• To make the simple syrup, use sugar and water. Add 1/2 cup of granulated sugar and 1/2 cup of water. Boil and mix with medium heat in a saucepan.

• Strain into a jar and seal (This simple syrup is good for four weeks refrigerated).

• Add 10 tablespoons of sugar to the lemonade. (Keep refrigerated)

• Mix half lemonade and half Topo Chico and add ice.

• For a healthy twist, add chia seeds and let it sit for two hours.

Recipes provided by Julio Arevalo.

