RECIPES: Red, white and blue Memorial Day foods

HOUSTON - Need Memorial Day menu ideas? Head Honcho, Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse shares 3 recipes to kick off the three day weekend.
We're going to start off with some red, white and blue deviled eggs," said Shoults.
Check out the recipes below:
Deviled Eggs
After removing shells from 12 hard boiled eggs, cut in half lengthwise and separate yolks from whites. Place egg yolks in a bowl and add:
- 1 c Mayo
- 1/4 c chopped purple onion
- 2 chopped Jalapenos
- 1 TBS chopped cilantro
Directions:
Mix well and spoon into egg whites. Place a piece of cooked bacon on top of each and sprinkle with smoked paprika.
Avocado Corn Salad
- 5 Slices Bear Creek Bacon chopped
- 6-8 large ears of corn shucked, grilled and removed from cob. (2-15 oz cans of Fire Roasted corn drained may be substituted here)
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes
- 1/4 c finely chopped cilantro
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 1/4 c fresh lime juice
- 2 avocados chopped
- 1 small purple onion chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Place all of the above ingredients in a large bowl and toss well. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Red White and Blueberry Delight
- 2 sticks butter melted
- 1/2 c brown sugar
- 2 c flour
- 1 c pecans chopped fine
Directions:
Mix together and pat down in the bottom of a 9x13 pan.
Bake for 30 min at 350. Turn out on a cookie sheet, cool and then crumble.
Mix cream cheese and powdered sugar, then fold in cool whip. In a trifle dish or small mason jar alternate putting a layer of crust, cream cheese mixture, strawberries, and blueberries.
