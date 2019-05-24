HL Food

RECIPES: Red, white and blue Memorial Day foods

Recipes provided by Robbie Shoults

HOUSTON - Need Memorial Day menu ideas? Head Honcho, Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse shares 3 recipes to kick off the three day weekend.

We're going to start off with some red, white and blue deviled eggs," said Shoults.

More Headlines

Check out the recipes below:

Deviled Eggs
After removing shells from 12 hard boiled eggs, cut in half lengthwise and separate yolks from whites. Place egg yolks in a bowl and add:

  • 1 c Mayo
  • 1/4 c chopped purple onion
  • 2 chopped Jalapenos
  • 1 TBS chopped cilantro

Directions: 
Mix well and spoon into egg whites. Place a piece of cooked bacon on top of each and sprinkle with smoked paprika. 
 

Avocado Corn Salad

  • 5 Slices Bear Creek Bacon chopped
  • 6-8 large ears of corn shucked, grilled and removed from cob. (2-15 oz cans of Fire Roasted corn drained may be substituted here)
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes
  • 1/4 c finely chopped cilantro
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • 1/4 c fresh lime juice
  • 2 avocados chopped
  • 1 small purple onion chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions: 
Place all of the above ingredients in a large bowl and toss well. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
 

Red White and Blueberry Delight 

  • 2 sticks butter melted
  • 1/2 c brown sugar
  • 2 c flour
  • 1 c pecans chopped fine

Directions: 
Mix together and pat down in the bottom of a 9x13 pan.
Bake for 30 min at 350. Turn out on a cookie sheet, cool and then crumble.
Mix cream cheese and powdered sugar, then fold in cool whip. In a trifle dish or small mason jar alternate putting a layer of crust, cream cheese mixture, strawberries, and blueberries. 

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.