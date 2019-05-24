RECIPES: Red, white and blue Memorial Day foods

HOUSTON - Need Memorial Day menu ideas? Head Honcho, Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse shares 3 recipes to kick off the three day weekend.

Check out the recipes below:

Deviled Eggs

After removing shells from 12 hard boiled eggs, cut in half lengthwise and separate yolks from whites. Place egg yolks in a bowl and add:

1 c Mayo

1/4 c chopped purple onion

2 chopped Jalapenos

1 TBS chopped cilantro

Directions:

Mix well and spoon into egg whites. Place a piece of cooked bacon on top of each and sprinkle with smoked paprika.



Avocado Corn Salad

5 Slices Bear Creek Bacon chopped

6-8 large ears of corn shucked, grilled and removed from cob. (2-15 oz cans of Fire Roasted corn drained may be substituted here)

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1/4 c finely chopped cilantro

2 cloves minced garlic

1/4 c fresh lime juice

2 avocados chopped

1 small purple onion chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Place all of the above ingredients in a large bowl and toss well. Season to taste with salt and pepper.



Red White and Blueberry Delight

2 sticks butter melted

1/2 c brown sugar

2 c flour

1 c pecans chopped fine

Directions:

Mix together and pat down in the bottom of a 9x13 pan.

Bake for 30 min at 350. Turn out on a cookie sheet, cool and then crumble.

Mix cream cheese and powdered sugar, then fold in cool whip. In a trifle dish or small mason jar alternate putting a layer of crust, cream cheese mixture, strawberries, and blueberries.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.