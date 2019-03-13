RECIPES: One pan dinners for the family

Do you want to get dinner on the table without spending hours in the kitchen? These one pan dinners can be prepared in less time, and require almost no clean up!

Easy Sheet Pan Cajun Lobster Bake Ingredients: 4 Lobster Tails

1 Lb. Peeled Shrimp

1 Lb. Andouille Sausage, sliced into pieces

2 Cups Mini Potatoes (any variety here will work)

2 Ears of Corn, cut into four mini cobs

2 Lemons, sliced in half

4 Tbsp. Unsalted Butter

1 Tbsp. Cajun Seasoning

1 Tsp. Salt

1 Tsp. Black Pepper Directions: Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Cut lobster tails down the middle on the top side of the shell.

Place all ingredients onto a large baking sheet including the extra lemons sliced in half.

Melt butter and combine 1 tsp. lemon juice, Cajun seasoning, salt, and pepper and whisk to combine.

Pour the butter mixture over all ingredients and toss to coat.

Bake for 15 minutes until lobster tails have turned bright red.

Switch oven to broil for 2-3 more minutes to brown ever so slightly.

Remove from oven and brush some of the cooking liquid into the lobster, squeeze the roasted lemon juice over the whole pan, and serve immediately. Note: Make extra butter sauce if desired for dipping!

Easy Chicken and Veggie Sheet Pan Dinner

Ingredients:

4-6 Chicken Thighs

10 Whole Carrots, Peeled and Ends Removed

1 1/2 Cup of Baby Tri-Color Potatoes (can sub any other potato too including sweet potatoes)

1 Onion

1 Tbsp. Avocado Oil

1 1/2 Tsp. Kosher Salt

1/2 Tsp. Black Pepper

1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme Leaves (can sub dried thyme)

1 Tbsp. Maple Syrup

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Cut potatoes in half and slice the thicker carrots in half lengthwise, and chop the onion into 1 inch pieces so that they all cook evenly.

Place all of the vegetables onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet and toss with avocado oil, 1 teaspoon of salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper and then toss to coat evenly.

Season both sides of the chicken thighs with the rest of the salt and pepper.

Wedge the chicken thighs in between the vegetables so that all of the ingredients have plenty of room. Be careful not to crowd the pan.

Sprinkle thyme leaves on top of the chicken and bake for 35-45 minutes until the chicken skin is crispy and the vegetables are nice and caramelized.

For the last two minutes of cooking, take the pan out of the oven and brush maple syrup over the chicken skins.

Place back into the oven on low broil for 2 minutes keeping a careful watch so it doesn't burn and then remove from the oven.

Let the chicken rest for a few minutes and then serve immediately.