RECIPES: One pan dinners for the family

Do you want to get dinner on the table without spending hours in the kitchen? These one pan dinners can be prepared in less time, and require almost no clean up!
Easy Sheet Pan Cajun Lobster Bake
Ingredients:
Directions:
Note: Make extra butter sauce if desired for dipping!
Ingredients:
Directions:
Note: Make extra butter sauce if desired for dipping!
Easy Chicken and Veggie Sheet Pan Dinner
Ingredients:
- 4-6 Chicken Thighs
- 10 Whole Carrots, Peeled and Ends Removed
- 1 1/2 Cup of Baby Tri-Color Potatoes (can sub any other potato too including sweet potatoes)
- 1 Onion
- 1 Tbsp. Avocado Oil
- 1 1/2 Tsp. Kosher Salt
- 1/2 Tsp. Black Pepper
- 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme Leaves (can sub dried thyme)
- 1 Tbsp. Maple Syrup
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Cut potatoes in half and slice the thicker carrots in half lengthwise, and chop the onion into 1 inch pieces so that they all cook evenly.
- Place all of the vegetables onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet and toss with avocado oil, 1 teaspoon of salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper and then toss to coat evenly.
- Season both sides of the chicken thighs with the rest of the salt and pepper.
- Wedge the chicken thighs in between the vegetables so that all of the ingredients have plenty of room. Be careful not to crowd the pan.
- Sprinkle thyme leaves on top of the chicken and bake for 35-45 minutes until the chicken skin is crispy and the vegetables are nice and caramelized.
- For the last two minutes of cooking, take the pan out of the oven and brush maple syrup over the chicken skins.
- Place back into the oven on low broil for 2 minutes keeping a careful watch so it doesn't burn and then remove from the oven.
- Let the chicken rest for a few minutes and then serve immediately.
Simple Sheet Pan Beef Fajitas
Ingredients:
Directions:
Ingredients:
Directions:
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.