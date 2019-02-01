HL Food

RECIPES: New England Sour, L.A. Moscow Mule and Touch Down Punch

Cocktail recipes sure to please a crowd for the big game

HOUSTON - Sports and food fans, unite! Head Honcho with Bear Creek Smokehouse shares a game winning food spread sure to satisfy cravings this Sunday. 

New England Sour

  • 2 oz. vodka
  • 1/2 oz. syrup
  • 4 oz. grapefruit 
  • 2 dashes of bitters
  • Garnish with lemon

L.A. Moscow Mule

  • 4 oz. ginger beer
  • 2 oz. vodka
  • 1 oz. lime juice
  • Garnish with mint and lime

Touch Down Punch

  • 1 L. Sprite
  • 4 cups Seltzer
  • 1 Prosecco bottle
  • 1 cup vodka
  • 1/4 cup Blue Curacao
  • 1 sliced lemon
  • 3 cups of ice

