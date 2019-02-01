RECIPES: New England Sour, L.A. Moscow Mule and Touch Down Punch

HOUSTON - Sports and food fans, unite! Head Honcho with Bear Creek Smokehouse shares a game winning food spread sure to satisfy cravings this Sunday.
New England Sour
- 2 oz. vodka
- 1/2 oz. syrup
- 4 oz. grapefruit
- 2 dashes of bitters
- Garnish with lemon
L.A. Moscow Mule
- 4 oz. ginger beer
- 2 oz. vodka
- 1 oz. lime juice
- Garnish with mint and lime
Touch Down Punch
- 1 L. Sprite
- 4 cups Seltzer
- 1 Prosecco bottle
- 1 cup vodka
- 1/4 cup Blue Curacao
- 1 sliced lemon
- 3 cups of ice
