RECIPES: Keto bowl and turmeric ginger tea

HOUSTON - If you are one of the many people who decided to start a diet and be healthier in 2019, Julio Arevalo, co-owner of the popular food truck Coffee Q, shared with us two tasty recipes to do at home --and perfect to add to your weekly menu.

The first one is a keto bowl. It's low-carb and perfect if you are on a diet.

“The keto bowl has two steps, the veggie medley and the meat. The meat, you can switch it to brisket if you want. And the veggie medley, you can pre-make it the night before with a little olive oil and let it sit overnight,” said Arevalo.

For a satisfying drink to replace your morning coffee, he recommends a turmeric ginger tea.

“This gives you natural energy,” said Arevalo. “It’s a detox tea, but is very refreshing, and you can customize it, you can make it with lemonade, with a little bit of honey, or you can just drink it straight."

Keto Bowl

Ingredients:

• Smoked meat

• 1 green bell pepper

• 1 orange bell pepper

• 1 red bell pepper

• 1 red onion

• 1/2 cup of olive oil

• 3 tablespoons garlic

• 3 tablespoons of onion powder

• 3 tablespoons of adobo seasoning.

Directions:

Slice all peppers and onions very thin and then toss in a large bowl with olive oil and seasoning until coated very well. Saute on grill or large pan until peppers are semisoft.

At the same time heat up your smoked meat for a minute.

Place the veggie medley as the bed of the bowl, and add the meat on top. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top.

Turmeric ginger tea



Ingredients:

• 8 cups of water

• 2 small of fresh peeled ginger

• 3 cinnamon sticks

• 2 tablespoons of turmeric

• 1/2 tablespoon of cayenne pepper

• 8 lemons.

Directions:

Peel and slice the ginger, combine ginger and water and bring to a boil. Let boil for 10 minutes, then combine all other ingredients and boil for another approximately 10 minutes.

Next, drain, and let the tea cool. This is a concentrate so you can store in the fridge, then mix with water and add freshly squeezed lemon juice when ready to drink.

Recipes provided by Julio Arevalo.

