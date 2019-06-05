RECIPES: Gin cocktails

HOUSTON - This Saturday June 8, the drink enthusiasts will celebrate World Gin Day as way to show their love in the name of distilled juniper berries. And if you want to be part of the celebrations without leaving home, there are some quick and easy gin cocktails you can do at home.

Mixologist Chris Morris from Mad Houston stopped by our studio to share his modern twist on popular recipes, which will allow you commemorate this special occasion but also welcome the summer season as well.

G&T Reimagined

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ ounces Gin

• 3 ounces Fever-tree tonic

• Lime wedge different garnish like lemongrass, juniper, coriander, cassia bark, etc.

Directions:

Press lemongrass stem and lime wedge into base of glass. Fill with ice and build.

Tip: You can also use wedge different garnish like lemongrass, juniper, coriander, cassia bark, etc.

Al Fresco spritz

Ingredients:

• 6 ounces. Martini & Rossi bianco vermouth

• 3 ounces. St Germain

• 2 ounces Bombay Sapphire

• 1 ounce lime juice

Directions:

Build and stir. Top with Perrier and Prosecco. Garnish with exotic fruits like lime wheels, kiwi wheels, starfruit, green apple slices, cucumber slices or green grapes.

Sapphire Mule

Ingredients:

• 1 part Bombay Sapphire

• ¼ part lime juice

• 4 parts ginger beer

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and stir. Garnish with lime.

Tip: Add passion fruit nectar and sunflower syrup.

Recipes provided by Chris Morris.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.