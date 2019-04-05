RECIPES: Fresh ingredients from the farm

HOUSTON - Pan Roasted Carrots w Salsa Verde
- 1 lb. tasty carrots (rainbow is fab!)
- ½ C. fresh herbs, chopped
- ¼ C. olive oil
- ½ lemon, zested and juiced
- ¼ C. toasted pistachios/almonds, roughly chopped
- Scrub and rinse carrots, peeling if they are not young and fresh.
- Put the parsley, mint, scallions, lemon juice and zest in a medium-sized bowl and whisk to combine. Slowly drizzle in about ½ C. olive oil, whisking. Throw in a good pinch of kosher salt and fresh black pepper and taste for flavor. Adjust with more salt and lemon if needed.
- Heat a large cast iron or heavy skillet over medium heat. Lay the carrots in the pan (cut in half if needed to fit) and cook until you hear a bit of a sizzle, about 5 minutes. Add a glug of olive oil, roll the carrots around and cook about 20-30 minutes until they are soft, turning them when needed.
- Pile the carrots in a shallow bowl. Drizzle with the salsa verde, top with a sprinkle of toasted nuts, fresh black pepper and kosher salt and enjoy!
Radishes w Herbed Butter
- 1 bunch radishes, scrubbed clean
- 1 stick unsalted European butter, room temp.
- sea salt
- ½ C. fresh herbs
- 12 nasturtiums
- Smear the butter across a small cutting board or plate.
- Sprinkle with flaky sea salt
- Layer on fresh herbs and finish with nasturtiums
- Pile the radishes into a bowl and dip them directly into the butter for a heavenly treat.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.