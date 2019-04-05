HL Food

RECIPES: Fresh ingredients from the farm

Celebrate Earth Day by cooking with fresh produce

By Carlos Hernandez - Houston Life editor

HOUSTON - Pan Roasted Carrots w Salsa Verde

  • 1 lb. tasty carrots (rainbow is fab!)
  • ½ C. fresh herbs, chopped
  • ¼ C. olive oil
  • ½ lemon, zested and juiced
  • ¼ C. toasted pistachios/almonds, roughly chopped
  1. Scrub and rinse carrots, peeling if they are not young and fresh.
  2. Put the parsley, mint, scallions, lemon juice and zest in a medium-sized bowl and whisk to combine. Slowly drizzle in about ½ C. olive oil, whisking. Throw in a good pinch of kosher salt and fresh black pepper and taste for flavor. Adjust with more salt and lemon if needed.
  3. Heat a large cast iron or heavy skillet over medium heat. Lay the carrots in the pan (cut in half if needed to fit) and cook until you hear a bit of a sizzle, about 5 minutes. Add a glug of olive oil, roll the carrots around and cook about 20-30 minutes until they are soft, turning them when needed.
  4. Pile the carrots in a shallow bowl. Drizzle with the salsa verde, top with a sprinkle of toasted nuts, fresh black pepper and kosher salt and enjoy!

 

Radishes w Herbed Butter

  • 1 bunch radishes, scrubbed clean
  • 1 stick unsalted European butter, room temp.
  • sea salt
  • ½ C. fresh herbs
  • 12 nasturtiums
  1. Smear the butter across a small cutting board or plate.
  2. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt
  3. Layer on fresh herbs and finish with nasturtiums
  4. Pile the radishes into a bowl and dip them directly into the butter for a heavenly treat.

 

