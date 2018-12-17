RECIPES: Cranberry mule and Mexican hot chocolate

HOUSTON - A good cocktail can make a Christmas party even better. If you are not hosting, it can also help you stay relaxed and smiling on a day that can get a bit stressful.

Sarah Castillo, event operator at Palace Party Beverage Co., stopped by our studio with two unique and easy ideas for holiday cocktails. She also shared some tips for garnish to make it festive.

Cranberry Mule

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 ounces vodka

• 1/2 ounce cranberry simple syrup

• 1/2 ounce lime juice

• Topped off with ginger beer

Directions:

Stir all ingredients together. Garnish with sugared cranberries.

Mexican Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 ounces silver tequila

• 1/2 ounce cinnamon syrup

• 3/4 ounce coffee liqueur

• 4 ounces milk chocolate, heated and melted down with milk

Directions:

Stir all ingredients together. Be careful contents will be hot. Pour into heat safe glass.

Garnish with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. You can add a mint sprig for color.

Recipe provided by Sarah Castillo.

