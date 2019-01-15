RECIPES: Cooking with oatmeal

HOUSTON - Whether cooked on the stove, or soaked overnight in the fridge, oatmeal is a breakfast staple. If you want to add some flavor to the first meal of the day, Leigh Ann Chatagnier shares 3 easy recipes.
Golden Milk Overnight Steel Cut Oats
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Steel Cut Oats
- 1 1/2 Cup Coconut Milk
- 1 Tsp. Coconut Oil
- 1/2 Tsp. Ground Cinnamon
- 1/2 Tsp. Turmeric (fresh or ground)
- 1/4 Tsp. Ground Cardamon
- 1/4 Tsp. Ground Ginger (can use fresh here as well)
- 1/4 Tsp. Salt
- Crack of Black Pepper (helps with turmeric absorption in your body)
- 1 Tsp. Flax Seeds
- 1 Tsp. Chia Seeds
- 1 Tbsp. Raw Honey or Maple Syrup
- Fruit and/or nuts for topping
Directions:
- In a mason jar or air tight container combine all ingredients except the toppings and stir until combined.
- Layer toppings on top and then seal the container and place into the fridge for overnight.
- The oats will be ready to eat the next morning or can be heated before serving.
Note: If using old fashioned oats, texture will be different and you may have to adjust liquid to oat ratio.
Savory Oats with Parmesan and Olive Oil
Ingredients:
1 Cup Rolled Oats
1 Cup Milk (can sub non-dairy here, just make sure its unsweetened and unflavored)
2 Tbsp. Grated Parmesan Cheese
1 Tbsp. of High Quality Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Sea Salt and Freshly Cracked Black Pepper to taste
1 Tbsp. Thinly Sliced Green Onions
Directions:
Bring oats and milk to a simmer in a small saucepan.
Season with a pinch of salt and a few cracks of pepper.
Let the oats thicken, stirring consistently for about five minutes.
Add grated parmesan and stir until melted.
To serve drizzle with olive oil and a more salt and pepper if desired and sprinkle with green onions.
Optional, but highly recommended: Fry and egg and place on top.
Blueberry Vanilla Oatmeal
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Old Fashioned Rolled Oats
- 1 Cup Whole Milk (or non-dairy milk of choice)
- 1/4 Tsp. Ground Cinnamon
- 2 Tbsp. Chia Seeds
- 1 Tbsp. Hemp Seeds
- 1 Tbsp. Coconut Butter
- 1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract
- 1/4 Cup Blueberries (fresh or frozen)
- 1 Tbsp. Maple Syrup or Honey
Optional Add Ins: Grated Zucchini, Collagen Peptides, Nuts
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients except for maple syrup or honey into a saucepan and gently bring to a simmer.
- Continue to stir every so often until oats thicken and are soft. Add a little water or more milk if needed for consistency.
- Take off heat, add in sweetener of choice and top with more berries, chia, and any other toppings you like.
- Serve immediately.
