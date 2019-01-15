HL Food

RECIPES: Cooking with oatmeal

Recipes provided by Leigh Ann Chatagnier

HOUSTON - Whether cooked on the stove, or soaked overnight in the fridge, oatmeal is a breakfast staple.  If you want to add some flavor to the first meal of the day, Leigh Ann Chatagnier shares 3 easy recipes.  

 

Golden Milk Overnight Steel Cut Oats

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup Steel Cut Oats
  • 1 1/2 Cup Coconut Milk
  • 1 Tsp. Coconut Oil
  • 1/2 Tsp. Ground Cinnamon
  • 1/2 Tsp. Turmeric (fresh or ground)
  • 1/4 Tsp. Ground Cardamon
  • 1/4 Tsp. Ground Ginger (can use fresh here as well)
  • 1/4 Tsp. Salt
  • Crack of Black Pepper (helps with turmeric absorption in your body)
  • 1 Tsp. Flax Seeds
  • 1 Tsp. Chia Seeds
  • 1 Tbsp. Raw Honey or Maple Syrup
  • Fruit and/or nuts for topping

Directions:

  • In a mason jar or air tight container combine all ingredients except the toppings and stir until combined.
  • Layer toppings on top and then seal the container and place into the fridge for overnight.
  • The oats will be ready to eat the next morning or can be heated before serving.

Note: If using old fashioned oats, texture will be different and you may have to adjust liquid to oat ratio.

 

Savory Oats with Parmesan and Olive Oil

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup Rolled Oats

  • 1 Cup Milk (can sub non-dairy here, just make sure its unsweetened and unflavored)

  • 2 Tbsp. Grated Parmesan Cheese

  • 1 Tbsp. of High Quality Extra Virgin Olive Oil

  • Sea Salt and Freshly Cracked Black Pepper to taste

  • 1 Tbsp. Thinly Sliced Green Onions

Directions:

  • Bring oats and milk to a simmer in a small saucepan.

  • Season with a pinch of salt and a few cracks of pepper.

  • Let the oats thicken, stirring consistently for about five minutes.

  • Add grated parmesan and stir until melted.

  • To serve drizzle with olive oil and a more salt and pepper if desired and sprinkle with green onions.

  • Optional, but highly recommended: Fry and egg and place on top.

 

Blueberry Vanilla Oatmeal

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup Old Fashioned Rolled Oats
  • 1 Cup Whole Milk (or non-dairy milk of choice)
  • 1/4 Tsp. Ground Cinnamon
  • 2 Tbsp. Chia Seeds
  • 1 Tbsp. Hemp Seeds
  • 1 Tbsp. Coconut Butter 
  • 1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract
  • 1/4 Cup Blueberries (fresh or frozen)
  • 1 Tbsp. Maple Syrup or Honey

Optional Add Ins:  Grated Zucchini, Collagen Peptides, Nuts

Directions:

  • Combine all ingredients except for maple syrup or honey into a saucepan and gently bring to a simmer.  
  • Continue to stir every so often until oats thicken and are soft.  Add a little water or more milk if needed for consistency.
  • Take off heat, add in sweetener of choice and top with more berries, chia, and any other toppings you like.
  • Serve immediately.

