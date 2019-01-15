RECIPES: Cooking with oatmeal

HOUSTON - Whether cooked on the stove, or soaked overnight in the fridge, oatmeal is a breakfast staple. If you want to add some flavor to the first meal of the day, Leigh Ann Chatagnier shares 3 easy recipes.

Golden Milk Overnight Steel Cut Oats

Ingredients:

1 Cup Steel Cut Oats

1 1/2 Cup Coconut Milk

1 Tsp. Coconut Oil

1/2 Tsp. Ground Cinnamon

1/2 Tsp. Turmeric (fresh or ground)

1/4 Tsp. Ground Cardamon

1/4 Tsp. Ground Ginger (can use fresh here as well)

1/4 Tsp. Salt

Crack of Black Pepper (helps with turmeric absorption in your body)

1 Tsp. Flax Seeds

1 Tsp. Chia Seeds

1 Tbsp. Raw Honey or Maple Syrup

Fruit and/or nuts for topping

Directions:

In a mason jar or air tight container combine all ingredients except the toppings and stir until combined.

Layer toppings on top and then seal the container and place into the fridge for overnight.

The oats will be ready to eat the next morning or can be heated before serving.

Note: If using old fashioned oats, texture will be different and you may have to adjust liquid to oat ratio.

Savory Oats with Parmesan and Olive Oil

Ingredients:

1 Cup Rolled Oats

1 Cup Milk (can sub non-dairy here, just make sure its unsweetened and unflavored)

2 Tbsp. Grated Parmesan Cheese

1 Tbsp. of High Quality Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sea Salt and Freshly Cracked Black Pepper to taste

1 Tbsp. Thinly Sliced Green Onions

Directions:

Bring oats and milk to a simmer in a small saucepan.

Season with a pinch of salt and a few cracks of pepper.

Let the oats thicken, stirring consistently for about five minutes.

Add grated parmesan and stir until melted.

To serve drizzle with olive oil and a more salt and pepper if desired and sprinkle with green onions.

Optional, but highly recommended: Fry and egg and place on top.

Blueberry Vanilla Oatmeal

Ingredients:

1 Cup Old Fashioned Rolled Oats

1 Cup Whole Milk (or non-dairy milk of choice)

1/4 Tsp. Ground Cinnamon

2 Tbsp. Chia Seeds

1 Tbsp. Hemp Seeds

1 Tbsp. Coconut Butter

1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract

1/4 Cup Blueberries (fresh or frozen)

1 Tbsp. Maple Syrup or Honey

Optional Add Ins: Grated Zucchini, Collagen Peptides, Nuts

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except for maple syrup or honey into a saucepan and gently bring to a simmer.

Continue to stir every so often until oats thicken and are soft. Add a little water or more milk if needed for consistency.

Take off heat, add in sweetener of choice and top with more berries, chia, and any other toppings you like.

Serve immediately.

